STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Agnipath protests: Railway Intelligence had alerted RPF

The RPF was prepared only to handle protests with demonstrators squatting on railway tracks for some and after photojournalists take pictures, they would leave.

Published: 18th June 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

A railway staffer extinguishes the fire on a train set afire at Secunderabad station on Friday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Railway intelligence had alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) beforehand about possible protests in view of the new recruitment policy in the Indian Army Agnipath.But the intelligence and the RPF had not anticipated the scale at which protests would take place. When they did take place, they were completely taken off guard as they had not expected the torching of the trains which is rare in South Central Railway.

The RPF was prepared only to handle protests with demonstrators squatting on railway tracks for some and after photojournalists take pictures, they would leave. But hey did not bargain for such an incendiary protest.

DRM Secunderabad AK Gupta also said that this was the first time such a massive protest involving huge damage took place. “ All protests so far have been peaceful, without any violence. But this time, the protest has resulted in the loss of life and property on a huge scale,” he told media persons.

Meanwhile, state police who had also sniffed the protests beforehand were preoccupied with the Friday prayers elsewhere as the situation there too was volatile in the wake of controversial comments on prophet Mohammad by BJP leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway Protection Force Agnipath protests
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp