Agnipath stir: Bandi holds TRS, Congress MIM responsible for arson

KAMAREDDY: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday held the TRS, Congress and AIMIM responsible for the incidents of arson and attacks on Railway property at the Secunderabad Railway station. Speaking to the media at the Bhiknoor police station after he was arrested by the police while on the way to Basara, Sanjay alleged that there was complete breakdown of law and order in the State.

He said that the Union government had announced the Agnipath scheme and taking advantage of the apprehensions of the youht, some miscreants set trains on fire.“The common youth who are prepared to join the Army have no connection with the incidents. The TRS government had complete information about the protest at the Secunderabad Railway Station but the State police did not take steps to control the youth,” the BJP MP alleged.

He accused the police of remaining a mute spectator, like they were at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. “Just to defame the BJP government at the Centre, TRS, Congress and AIMIM are creating incidents. All these issues will come out in the open in the coming days,” Sanjay said.He assured youth protesting against the Agnipath scheme that the Union government, in particular Prime Minister Narendra Modi, does not wish to cause harm to the youth.

Cops stop Bandi from reaching IIIT-Basara

Earlier, Sanjay, who set out from Hyderabad to express solidarity with the protesting IIIT-Basara students, was arrested by the police at Bhiknoor toll gate on NH-44 after a tussle with BJP workers. Hundreds of police personnel were deployed at the toll gate to stop the BJP MP from proceeding towards Basara. When the police tried to take Sanjay into custody, the BJP activists, including women, jostled with the security forces. Two BJP activists sustained minor injuries in the jostling.

After about an hour, the police arrested Sanjay and shifted him to the Bhiknoor police station. Kamareddy district BJP president Aruna Thara and BJP State committee member K Venkata Ramana Reddy and other party leaders were present. Sanjay was later released and he proceeded towards Mustabad in erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Neglect of IIIT reflects TRS govt attitude: Bandi

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay said that the IIIT-Basara has been totally neglected by the State government. He strongly objected to Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy statement who said that student’s demands were “silly issues”. “Two months ago, the Adilabad MP brought the issue to my notice and I urged the State government to resolve the issues on priority. However, the State government failed to respond,” he said. “The Chief Minister has become a “silly CM” and that is why he has neglected issues related to the State and is concentrating on floating a national political party,” Sanjay said. Meanwhile, the police set up check posts at all the roads leading to Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts to stop all political leaders and student activists from reaching Basara in Nirmal district.