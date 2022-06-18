STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Protesters were in touch through WhatsApp groups

A vast majority of the protesters had undergone coaching for Army recruitment in private coaching centres in Hyderabad and other parts of the State.

Published: 18th June 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters hold banners demanding the withdrawal of the scheme while squatting on the tracks |VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Preliminary investigation has revealed that the huge crowd that converged on the Secunderabad railway station got to know of the protest through social media. A vast majority of the protesters had undergone coaching for Army recruitment in private coaching centres in Hyderabad and other parts of the State.

During the course of their coaching, they had been members of several WhatsApp groups where they shared information about recruitment and tips for preparation. Once the Agnipath scheme announcement was made three days ago, these WhatsApp groups suddenly became very active, with discussions on the announcement and how it damaged their prospects of a career in the Indian Army. 

As they heard of protests in other parts of the country, members of these WhatsApp groups started planning a massive protest at Secunderabad. Accordingly, the crowd started converging at Secunderabad from Thursday evening itself. On Friday morning, they entered the railway station as passengers and went on a rampage, setting trains on fire, damaging trains and other property at the station.

Initial inquiries revealed that these groups were operated by the coaching centres themselves. Immediately after the incident, the aspirants quit the WhatsApp groups. The coaching centres have also deleted the WhatsApp groups, it’s learnt. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agnipath protests Agnipath scheme Secunderabad protests
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp