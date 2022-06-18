STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC disposes of PILs on stray dogs

Sree Ramya, an animal activist, filed a PIL contesting the slaughter of hundreds of dogs and the disposal of their carcasses in landfills.

Published: 18th June 2022 04:29 AM

stray dogs

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Division Bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday disposed of a PIL related to stray dogs, along with a batch of similar PILs, with a directive to the State authorities concerned to ensure that Animal Birth Control (ABC) centers are established in every municipality within three months. The court also directed the municipal authorities to strictly follow the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules.

Sree Ramya, an animal activist, filed a PIL contesting the slaughter of hundreds of dogs and the disposal of their carcasses in landfills. She said that there were allegations of government servants and municipal agencies engaging in such behaviour. There are allegations that the municipal authorities, rather than sterilising the stray dogs are returning them to the same location where they were picked up, she said in the petition. 

Dominic Fernandes, the petitioner’s attorney, contended that many towns lack Animal Birth Control Centers, which is the main cause of many of these barbarous crimes. He further claimed that the municipal authorities are not following the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) guidelines.

