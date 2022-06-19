Be torchbearers of change: Army Chief Manoj Pande

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Transformational reforms are underway in the armed forces with respect to human resource management and other capability development, which focus on achieving the goals of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande.

He was the Reviewing Officer (RE) of the 165 flight cadets at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of Number 209 course which was held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on Saturday. Addressing the cadets, he said the disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Robotics and Hypersonics, among others, were no longer confined to theory, but were physically manifesting and have become an essential mission mandate for them.

“As young officers and junior leaders, you will be the torchbearers who will make these changes happen. We need to embrace change and change the outlook of the status quo. You will face many challenges as you take on new responsibilities, which will test your resolve and resilience,” he said.“As you stand to inherit this rich and illustrious legacy of courage and valour, be reminded of the motto of the Indian Air Force, i.e., ‘Nabha Sprusham Deeptham,’ which must forever inspire you towards better glory,” he added.

The highlight of the parade was the ‘pipping ceremony’ during which the graduating officers were awarded their stripes (Air Force Rank) by the RO.

They were then administered the oath by the commandant of the academy. The RO presented various awards to the flying officers who excelled in various disciplines of training. Flying Officer Raghav Arora from the flying branch was awarded the ‘President’s Plaque’ and the ‘Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour’ for standing first in the overall order of merit in the pilots’ course. Impressive fly-past by various trainer aircraft, aerobatic display by Tejas, the indigenous light combat aircraft, among other aircraft added thrill and excitement to the function.