Demolition of Khusro Manzil: Telangana High Court issues notice to State

By Express News Service

A Division Bench of the Telangana High Court on Saturday issued notice to the State Government, requiring it to answer within four weeks and provide grounds for the demolition of the Khusro Manzil at AC Guards, Hyderabad, which was listed as a heritage structure.

While adjudicating a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Bala Ramachandram, Secretary, Hill View Community, and four others who were aggrieved by the demolition of the heritage structure, the Division Bench led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili issued notifications to the Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration, Commissioner of the GHMC, CP Hyderabad, and Commissioner of the HMDA.

The petitioner’s counsel said that the Khusro Manzil was designated as a heritage building and precincts, as evidenced by GO 102 dated March 23, 1998. Despite this, the officials demolished it, the court was informed. The plea sought an order to the government to restore the heritage building to its original shape.