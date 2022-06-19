STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Secunderabad railway stn attack  was PK strategy, alleges Aruna

The BJP leader was here to prepare party workers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting on July 3 at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on the occasion of the party national council meeting.

Telangana BJP leader DK Aruna

BJP National Vice-President DK Aruna (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : The BJP on Saturday hit back at the TRS for “engineering” violence at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday on the advice of political strategist Prashant Kishor. Speaking to the media here, BJP vice-president DK Aruna pointed out that the TRS triggered violence using innocent youths in the hope of stopping the relentless march of the BJP. “Prashant Kishor’s strategy is all too well known. Afraid of the BJP in West Bengal, the political strategist had advised West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the same lines but could not stop the saffron party from making inroads into the TMC bastion. The BJP won 74 seats in the last Assembly elections, the highest ever,” she said.

BJP vice-president DK Aruna addresses
a meeting at Nizamabad on Saturday

She said that jittery over the imminent defeat in the next General elections, all the Opposition parties were coming together to cause discomfiture to the Prime Minister by inciting innocent youths into resorting to arson and vandalism across the country, against the Agnipath scheme. 

The BJP leader said that the TRS is an expert in inciting violence.  “We have seen how it became responsible for the death of hundreds of students during the heady days of the Telangana movement,” she said. She took a swipe at the TRS for one of its leaders, after pouring petrol over himself, was seen fumbling for a matchbox which he could not find. But watching him, several youths became emotionally charged and ended their lives by self-immolation or other means,” she said.

