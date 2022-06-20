STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Apologise to army job aspirants’: MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy

On Sunday, the TPCC observed ‘Satyagraha Deeksha’ at Gandhi Bhavan as part of their nationwide protests against Agnipath scheme. 

MLA from Sangareddy T Jayaprakash Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting strongly to the BJP’s accusation that Congress was behind violent protests at Secunderabad Railway Station , the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders have said that they, along with the army aspirants, would gherao Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and agitate until the Agnipath scheme is revoked. 

On Sunday, the TPCC observed ‘Satyagraha Deeksha’ at Gandhi Bhavan as part of their nationwide protests against the Agnipath scheme. Hitting out at the BJP leaders, TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy demanded the BJP leaders to openly apologise to the grand old party and the army job aspirants. 

