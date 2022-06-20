BJP appoints constituency in-charges to mobilise people

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to make the July 3 public meeting, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders, a major success, the saffron party’s State unit has appointed 119 Prabharis (in-charges) to ensure mobilisation of at least 10,000 people from every Assembly constituency for the event.

During a meeting with all the newly-appointed Prabharis on Sunday, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay asked the in-charges to visit the constituencies to which they have been assigned to, on June 22 to organise the workers at booth level, coordinate with the leaders and party workers in order to ensure that the mobilisation target is achieved.

BJP has set a target to mobilise at least 10 lakh people to the public meeting to be held at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, for which 50 lakh invitations were being printed, which would be distributed among people at booth-level in villages and towns. Sanjay also held meetings with all 31 committees formed to conduct the National Executive Committee meetings at HICC in Madhapur.