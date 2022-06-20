Now, TSRTC asks AP transport corporation to increase bus fares

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After burdening the passengers by increasing ticket fares on long-distance routes, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has now asked Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to hikes fares in interstate buses that ply in Telangana. It may mentioned here that the footfall of passengers has increased considerably in APSRTC buses after Telangana transport corporation increased the prices recently.

Presently, TSRTC operates 550 interstate buses to Andhra Pradesh while its counterpart runs 450 interstate buses to Telangana. According to sources, the APSRTC may accept Telangana’s suggestion and increase its ticket fares on interstate buses. The management would take a decision in this regard very soon, the sources added. While asking the APSRTC management to increase the ticket fares, the TSRTC officials reportedly said that as per the interstate agreement, there should be parity in bus fares and the number of buses plying between the two States.

A week ago, TSRTC has increased the bus fares in Palle Velugu, Express, Deluxe, Super Luxury and Rajdhani buses depending on the distance. Passengers travelling in AC buses for over 500 km were being levied an additional cess up to Rs 170. Similarly in Express and Super Luxury buses, fares have gone up by Rs 90 and Rs 130 per ticket respectively. The move led to passengers preferring to travel by APSRTC to destinations like Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati and Kurnool. A comparison of Hyderabad-Vijayawada ticket fares in Super Luxury buses shows that TSRTC is charging Rs 504 per adult, while the fare in APSRTC buses is Rs 367.