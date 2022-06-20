STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramalayam land belonging to Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam being encroached

Ramalayam officials then lodged several complaints with the police, and revenue department officials, including the Collector and SP, urging them to save the land.

Workers engaged in the construction of a building on the land belonging to the Lord Rama temple at Bhadrachalam. (Photo | Express)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
KHAMMAM: Land worth hundreds of crores belonging to the famous Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam is being brazenly encroached, even as the temple administration is running from pillar to post to stop permanent structures from coming up on this valuable property.  

These permanent structures are coming up on 30 acres of the 889.5 acres belonging to the temple in Purushothapatnam village that became part of residuary Andhra Pradesh after State bifurcation in 2014. 

A few days ago, officials and staff of the temple reached Purushothapatnam village to stop the illegal constructions but had to return disappointed after a heated argument with the encroachers resulted in the latter telling the former to do what they could.

Ramalayam officials then lodged several complaints with the police, and revenue department officials, including the Collector and SP, urging them to save the land, but all the officials could do was express helplessness since the property was not in their jurisdiction. 

The Telangana Endowments Commissioner then shot off a series of letters to the AP government, but temple officials rue the lack of cooperation from lower-level officials. “Before bifurcation, we at least had control and full cooperation from the police and revenue departments, but after the village was merged in Andhra Pradesh, we are helpless,” Ramalayam EO B Sivaji told Express. 

“Before bifurcation, the temple was getting at least Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh revenue from the land, but even that has stopped now. We suspect the encroachers are getting the support of ruling party leaders and hence acting with impunity,” Sivaji said. 

