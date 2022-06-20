Several parts of Telangana receive moderate to heavy rainfall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Southwest monsoon covering the entire State, several parts recorded moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday. Districts like Nizamabad, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri registered heavy rainfall on the day.

Till 7 pm, Mortad in Nizamabad recorded the highest rainfall of 79.5 mm, followed by Thirumalayapalem in Khammam (77.3 mm). In Hyderabad, there was moderate rainfall in Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Saroornagar.

During the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 89.1 mm was recorded at Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district and the highest temperature of 39.6° C was recorded at Allapalli in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. As per the weather forecast, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Kothagudem and Jangaon districts in the next two days. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35° C and 25° C respectively.

Jadcherla gets max rain

During the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 89.1 mm was recorded at Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar