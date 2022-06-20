STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Will contest Assembly polls from Palair, says Sharmila

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila on Sunday announced that she was going to contest the State Assembly Elections in 2023 from the Palair constituency. 

Published: 20th June 2022 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party (File Photo | EPS)

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila on Sunday announced that she was going to contest the State Assembly Elections in 2023 from the Palair constituency. 

Addressing party leaders and workers at Nelakondapalli, Sharmila said many people had sought votes by claiming association with former undivided Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. “As his daughter, I have the right to contest from anywhere in Telangana,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRTP Palair constituency State Assembly Elections
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp