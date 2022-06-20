Will contest Assembly polls from Palair, says Sharmila

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila on Sunday announced that she was going to contest the State Assembly Elections in 2023 from the Palair constituency.

Addressing party leaders and workers at Nelakondapalli, Sharmila said many people had sought votes by claiming association with former undivided Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. “As his daughter, I have the right to contest from anywhere in Telangana,” she said.