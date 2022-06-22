Turning jawans into chowkidars: Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aimim chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the Agnipath scheme would only turn soldiers into chowkidars as its very conceptualisation was lopsided.

Speaking to the media, Owaisi said that under the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the Indian economy had become impoverished and diplomacy was on wrong track.” Agnipath has shattered the dreams of youth who wanted to serve the country,” he said.

The AIMIM leader said that the violence that broke out was due to a scheme that had not been properly thought of. Referring to the comments of saffron party leaders about engaging retired Agniveers as electricians, plumbers and watchmen at the BJP office, Owaisi said, “Is this the dignity that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to give to the soldiers who selflessly work 24x7.”

Referring to the remarks of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in a TV interview, Owaisi tweeted, “So the NSA sahab agrees that the short-term contractual soldiers are poorly trained and will not be in the same class as those recruited as regular soldiers. If only 25% are taken as regulars, won’t the bulk of our army be made of contracted soldiers,” he asked

Further, Owaisi sought to know how having poorly trained soldiers for a short period of contract would help the Army be better prepared for modern wars? The idea should be that modern technology needs better soldiers and not the reverse, the MIM leader added.

GMR Infra Ltd offers to recruit Agniveers

Hyderabad: GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL), a listed entity of GMR Group, announced that it would give priority in jobs to Agniveers in its subsidiary RAXA Security Solutions Ltd. RAXA Security Solutions Ltd is a premier security company of the GMR Group and provides man-guarding services, techno security solutions, fire services, and cyber security services.

The Union government’s recently-introduced Agnipath scheme would produce trained soldiers, many of whom would be available for jobs beyond the defence services after the completion of the four-year period. Inspired by the scheme, GMR Infrastructure Limited has decided to give high priority to Agniveers who are willing to pursue a career in the private security domain and offer them employment in its subsidiary, RAXA Security Solutions