Women can have normal deliveries with yoga: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Highlighting the importance of yoga, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the State government was imparting yoga training to pregnant women in government hospitals. He was speaking while participating in the International Yoga Day programme held in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

The Minister performed yoga asanas along with other participants. He said that the pregnant women were more likely to have normal deliveries if they do yoga exercises regularly. Besides that, he added, it has been proved that those who perform yoga regularly are less likely to fall ill.

If everyone in the world followed the yoga routine, pandemics like Corona would not take place, he said, adding, most of the diseases are caused by our food and lifestyle habits. He said that adults should encourage children to perform yoga, which prevent a human body and mind from all sorts of physical and mental issues.