Doctors in TS stitch up woman twice after C-section

ADILABAD: The Mancherial District Headquarters Hospital is in the news for the wrong reasons after doctors stitched up the incisions for the second time after performing a C-section surgery recently.

According to family members, J Begum, from ACC colony, was admitted to the hospital for delivery on June 13. As a normal delivery appeared difficult, the doctors performed C-section on her on June 15 and she gave birth to a child.Her family members alleged that incisions were not properly stitched which led to bleeding subsequently.

The woman who was to have been discharged on Wednesday was again taken to the Operation Theatre where doctors stitched up the incisions once again and then brought her back to her ward in a wheelchair.

Alleging negligence in surgery, her family members lodged a complaint with the district collector seeking action against the doctors.

