STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Doctors in TS stitch up woman twice after C-section

The Mancherial District Headquarters Hospital is in the news for the wrong reasons after doctors stitched up the incisions for the second time after performing a C-section surgery recently.

Published: 23rd June 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  The Mancherial District Headquarters Hospital is in the news for the wrong reasons after doctors stitched up the incisions for the second time after performing a C-section surgery recently.

According to family members, J Begum, from ACC colony, was admitted to the hospital for delivery on June 13. As a normal delivery appeared difficult, the doctors performed C-section on her on June 15 and she gave birth to a child.Her family members alleged that incisions were not properly stitched which led to bleeding subsequently.  

The woman who was to have been discharged on Wednesday was again taken to the Operation Theatre where doctors stitched up the incisions once again and then brought her back to her ward in a wheelchair.
Alleging negligence in surgery, her family members lodged a complaint with the district collector seeking action against the doctors.

Kin lodge complaint
Alleging negligence in surgery, her family members lodged a complaint with the district collector

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
C section Hospital
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp