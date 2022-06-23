STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Central Railways invites T-Hub for startup for railways

Published: 23rd June 2022 04:47 AM

Railways

Indian Railways

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  South Central Railway (SCR) has invited T-Hub to take part in ‘Startup for Railways’ initiative to promote the participation of emerging entrepreneurs in solving some of the critical areas of Indian Railways.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), SCR met M Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-HUB to create awareness of this unique initiative and encourage the startup/ MSME/ innovator/ entrepreneur and encourage them to join this initiative and be part of making the Indian Railways stronger and help them in realizing their dream of starting a successful venture.

With the objective of harnessing these growing technological advancements in the start-up ecosystem and to promote participation of emerging entrepreneurs to address quality, reliability and maintainability-related issues of the Indian Railways, the Ministry of Railways have launched a unique initiative namely, StartUps for Railways.

Railways have identified 11 critical areas including broken rail detection system, rail stress monitoring system, headway improvement system for suburban section interoperable, track inspection technologies for accurate inspection, etc. for solutions from startups

