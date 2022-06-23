Votes more crucial for BJP than growth: KTR

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In a fresh offensive against the BJP, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre for focusing only on votes and seats instead of giving serious thought to creating the necessary ecosystem in areas where was potential for industrial growth.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao lays the

foundation stone for VEM Technology

Private Ltd at NIMZ in Zaheerabad on Wednesday

The Minister, after performing bhoomi puja for the establishment of a facility for manufacturing products necessary for defence services to be set up VEM Technology Private Ltd in NIMZ in Zaheerabad, came down on the Centre for its step-motherly treatment meted out to Telangana.

He said that when Nirmala Sitharaman was the Defence Minister, the State had requested her to create a defence corridor in Telangana since there were about a 1,000 small and medium-scale industries related to the defence sector but the project went to Bundlekhand instead.

“Had there been a defence corridor in the state,, Hyderabad, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, and even Kurnool in AP would have developed. The Central government decided in favour of Bundlekahnd for its location considering the political benefit it would get there,” he said.

