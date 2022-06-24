Hawk Eye fast becoming TS women’s preferred app

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of a series of sexual assault cases being reported from across the State, the latest being the gang rape of a teenage girl in a car near Peddamma Gudi after a party at a Jubilee Hills pub, the Telangana police’s Hawk Eye mobile application is gaining in popularity.The app, which was launched by the Hyderabad City Police back in 2014 with main focus on safety of women and to instil confidence among women, has so far been downloaded by 17,15,988 people, of whom 8. 5 lakh are from Hyderabad alone.

More and more women are now using Hawk Eye to get in touch with police with complaints of harassment and violence.For instance, from the beginning of this year till now, around 135 complaints of crime against women (CAW) were received through this app and they ranged from eve-teasing to domestic violence to assaults as well as breakdown of vehicles at odd hours.

The app has several categories in which a user can seek help from the police. They include emergency contacts, SOS, community policing, know your report status, vehicle and mobile search. While a total of 53,738 complaints were received since its launch, as many as 1,966 complaints were made through this app this year alone.The most popular feature on the app is Travel Made Safe with an average of five to 10 women hitting the button per day while there are about 30 to 50 SOS calls.

Additional DGP and Women Safety Officer Swati Lakra says: “We are going to create awareness on the use of Hawk Eye among school and college students. We are making sure that the students are installing the app on their phones and are filling out the essential details. Scan codes are also made available at bus and railway stations. Girls’ safety clubs have also been constituted in colleges in Hyderabad.”

She adds that women’s safety has now become the top priority for the pub managers due recent rise in incidents of drug use and indecent behaviour with women.Last December, police rescued a woman within an hour of her being kidnapped in Koti. As she was being taken away forcibly by the kidnappers, a bystander alerted the police using the app, leading to her rescue. The app is also comes in handy for aged women who need help and the students stuck at exam centres.