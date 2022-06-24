IT Minister KTR pitches TS to Foxconn

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who met Young Liu, Foxconn chairman in New Delhi on Thursday pitc-hed Telangana as a potential investment destination. Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) is one of the leading electronics manufacturing service providers globally. It has manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu and AP.

During their interaction, Rama Rao and Liu discussed Foxconn’s plans of expanding its footprint in India.

Rama Rao briefed Liu on the initiatives undertaken by the Telangana government towards creating an enabling environment and infrastructure for fostering electronics manufacturing in the State.

Liu said, “India is an attractive manufacturing destination, and we would like to see how we can expand our manufacturing footprint. Our India experience has been exciting, and we look forward to exploring the opportunities that Telangana as a State offers.”