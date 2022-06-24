Missing medico case: NIA arrests advocate, 2 others

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The NIA on Thursday arrested three persons, Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa after raiding their residences in Rangareddy, Medak districts and Secunderabad, for kidnapping a medical student and indoctrinating her to join the Maoists. The medical student’s mother Pochamma lodged a complaint with NIA claiming that her daughter Radha was kidnapped three years ago by Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist).

In her complaint, she said that her daughter was brainwashed by the members of CMS and taken to Peddabayalu forest area in Vishakapatnam to join the Maoists. According to sources, CMS leaders Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa, who is also a High Court advocate, used to visit her daughter’s college and influenced her to join the Maoists.

In the name of providing medical treatment to someone, Pochamma’s daughter was taken away by the Maoist leaders and she never returned.“The case was initially registered as FIR No.01/2022 dated 03.01.2022 at Peddabayalu PS, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. NIA had re-registered the case on 03.06.2022 and taken over the investigation,” an official press release said.

It is reported that Radha joined the Maoist group and is working with the top brass.Naming the Maoist leaders, NIA said Gajarla Ravi alias Uday, Secretary of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zone Committee (AOBSZC), Devendra, Swapna and Shilpa are the accused in Radha’s kidnap.