TRS’ #ByeByeModi tweets flood Twitter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of BJP’s national executive meetings in Hyderabad, TRS activists on Thursday launched a campaign against Prime Minister Na-rendra Modi on Twitter with the hashtag #ByeByeModi.The social media platform saw a flood of tweets with the hashtag #ByeByeModi, which at one point of time during the day trended at the top.

“Earlier Karnataka, then Madhya Pradesh and now Maharashtra, the nation is seeing how you are toppling Governments. People will tell you #BYEBYEMODI (sic),” TSMDC chairman Manne Krishnak tweeted.

In another tweet Krishank wondered: “Did you ever see or hear a Prime Minister threaten a State Government that MLAs are in touch with him??#BYEBYEMODI” (sic).

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao tweeted: “All thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation today is drowned in inflation with your so-called ‘Masterstroke’ Demonetisation. We will never forget the havoc created because of your inability in executing your own decision. It’s time you step down! #ByeByeModi (sic)”.TRS MLA Methuku Anand pitched in by tweeting: “India needs a Prime Minister who serves the people, not the one who serves the corpo-rates...#ByeByeModi (sic)”.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy also took to Twitter to say: “This biggest lie India ever witnessed is “2 crore jobs” every year. And the liar here is none other than Prime Minister Modi. He is accountable to 16 crore jobs in these last eight years. Deliver at least half of it sir or resign. #ByeByeModi (sic)”.

Another TRS MLA Saidi Reddy Shanampudi tweeted: “Modi’s government CHEATED the country in every sector. 8 years of Modi’s regime is full of corruption and wast-efulness. The country can no longer be swayed by rhetoric and false promises. Modi Sho-uld Go! #ByeByeModi (sic)”. Last week, the TRS and run another anti-Modi campaign with the hashtag #ResignModi.