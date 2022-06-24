TS to restore pre-pandemic Inter syllabus, exam pattern

Renuka kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Intermediate syllabus, which was reduced to 70 per cent due to Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years, will be fully restored this year.According to sources, the State government has agreed to revise the syllabus to 100 per cent in 2022-23 academic year and a related file, which was approved by the government, reached the officials of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Thursday.

The Education Department is likely to issue orders in this regard very soon. Apart from increasing the syllabus, the BIE is also contemplating changes in the examination pattern and revert to the old system, which was in force before the outbreak of the pandemic.

It may be recalled that the BIE reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent in November, 2021, keeping in view the disruption of physical classes due to Covie-19. Only 70 per cent of syllabus was considered for first and second year Intermediate examinations in the last two years. Now, the State government will also revise model papers for 2022-23.

BIE may release results this week

Sources in the Board of Intermediate Education informed Express that they are busy making arrangements for announce-ment of results. The results of first year and second year Intermediate examinations are likely to released later this week