TS witnesses surge in dengue, malaria cases

HYDERABAD: The State has reported more than 500 cases of dengue since the beginning of this year with approximately 103 cases reported in the last month. Lack of awareness among people about dengue prevention is one of the major reasons for the spread of such diseases, say experts.

G Amar Singh, Additional Director, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), told Express that the State has so far experienced 100 cases of malaria since the beginning of this year. “More cases of malaria are being reported from districts such as Mulugu while more dengue cases are being reported from Hyderabad and Sangareddy,” he added.

As it has started raining at some places in the State, the water stagnates in empty places around residences, contributing to the rise of the cases.“There is indeed a surge in dengue cases. Approximately 10-15 patients visit us for OPD daily. Almost half of them are complaining of dengue and half for Covid-19,” said Dr Apoora Munigela, a consultant physician at AIG Hospitals.“Most of these patients belong to financially backward families living amid unhygienic conditions,” she said.

Lack of awareness

“According to the guidelines laid by the World Health Organization, when a new dengue case comes up in an area, the entomology team should educate the people living there about the prevention techniques,” said Dr Karuna Madapu, who had filed a Public interest Litigation (PIL) against the State government in 2019 to spread awareness about dengue prevention among citizens.

As a result, private companies, schools and all the individuals don’t have the knowledge of identifying breeding sites and cleaning them.“Asha workers, ANMs visit door-to-door to spread awareness. At the village level, we hold regular meetings with sarpanches and health workers. The government is also conducting programmes,” said Amar Singh.

Covid cases shoot up to 494

Telangana recorded 494 Covid-19 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, the State recorded 434 cases. This is the third consecutive day that the State witnessed more than 400 new infections. Of the 494 new infections, 315 are from Hyderabad alone, followed by 102 in Sangareddy and 31 in Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. The number of recoveries were 126 on Thursday and a total of 3,048 patients are undergoing treatment. As many as 28,865 samples were tested Thursday. The results of 517 are awaited