Farmers to be trained in new farming tech, says Telangana Agri Minister

S Niranjan Reddy said there was a need for diversification of crops as per the market demand, soil-health tests, use of green manure and farm mechanisation to make the most out of farming.

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has announced that farmers will soon be given training in new farming methods in view of the changing times at all the Rythu Vedikas in the villages across the state.

While addressing a workshop on Kharif cultivation in Mahabubnagar town for the farmers of Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet districts on Friday, he suggested that farmers try new crops like mulberry plantation, oilseeds, oil palm and pulses.

He said there was a need for diversification of crops as per the market demand, soil-health tests, use of green manure and farm mechanisation to make the most out of farming, and bring down input costs at the same time. He suggested that beneficiaries under the Dalit Bandhu scheme could start farm machinery and agricultural implements’ rental units, which could benefit both the farmers and the beneficiaries economically.

Comments

