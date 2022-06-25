STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MAUD Minister KTR to urge CM Chandrasekhar Rao for Reddy, Vaishya Corporations

MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that there are rich and poor people belonging to every caste and the State government would ensure justice to the poor at any cost.

Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA:  MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Friday that he doesn’t pay attention to caste and religion. He said development is his caste and welfare his religion. He was speaking at the oath-taking event of the Reddy welfare committee executives in Sircilla, where he was invited as a chief guest.

Following a request from the participants, the Minister said he would ask Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to constitute Reddy and Vaishya Corporations. He said there are rich and poor people belonging to every caste and the State government would ensure justice to the poor at any cost. Referring to the
improvement in groundwater table of Rajanna-Sircilla district, KT Rama Rao said groundwater has risen by at least six metres. Water source and reservoirs’ success story has been included in the curriculum of Mussoorie IAS Academy, he added.

He further said that with the efforts of the TRS government, a first-of-its-kind agriculture college was being constructed at Thangalapalli mandal. The was no such facility anywhere in the country, he added. KT Rama Rao said that he became MLA with the blessings of the people of Sircilla and ministerial berth with the blessings of CM K Chandrashekar Rao. 

