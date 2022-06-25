STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railway police quiz ex-army man in connection with Secunderabad riot, arrest likely today

As many as 60 people have been arrested for arson so far.

Published: 25th June 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Railway Police on Friday questioned Avula Subba Rao, the ex-serviceman and director of a defence academy, in connection with the riot that erupted on June 17 at the Secunderabad Railway Station against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme. 

Rao later underwent a medical test at Gandhi Hospital before being produced at a court. A senior official said, “Arrests will be made official on Saturday, after a few more verifications. Once precise authentication like CCTV footage, mobile towers and hotel check-in receipts are collected, they will support the case as evidence.”

As many as 60 people have been arrested for arson so far. It has been learnt that Rao, the director of ASR Sai Defence Academy with branches in both Telugu States, instigated students through WhatsApp groups. 
It has been reported that Subba Rao, during interrogation, confessed that he had come to the city before the incident and initiated the stir.

A source revealed that Rao reached the city with Malla Reddy, Naresh, Shiva and Reddappa, who managed other defence academies. Rao cooperated with the WhatsApp group admins and other students. He also provided food to those who were part of the arson. 

