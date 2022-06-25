STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tammineni Veerabhadram demands reopening of Leather Park, writes to CM KCR

CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram has written a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seeking the reopening of Leather Park at Mandamarri in Mancherial district. 

Telangana CPM secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram

By Express News Service

The Leather Park, set up in 24 acres, was opened in 2009 but was closed within three months due to lack of funds. In his letter, the CPM leader demanded that the government stop the allotment of Leather Park land for other purposes and take steps to reopen the defunct factory. 

He further said that a memorandum was submitted to the CM and multiple requests were made to the local authorities and the planning committee members for the same but did not get any response. “Instead, Mandamurri Municipality officials allotted Leather Park land for other projects including the construction of an urban sports complex. I request that the constructions be stopped and these lands be returned to the Leather Park,” Tammineni said. 

“Once the Leather Park is reopened, it will provide employment to 10,000 SC youths directly and another 15,000 persons indirectly. Hence, I urge the government to allocate funds for the Leather Park and provide training to youths from weaker sections, “ he said. 
 

