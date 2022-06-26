STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

A Rs 2 crore gift for NGO by 90-year-old wife of late MLA

The late Seetaramaiah, who passed away last year, was elected as MLA in 1970 after defeating CPI candidate Puvvada Nageswara Rao.

Published: 26th June 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Gift, Presents, Christmas

Image used for representational purposes

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Impressed with the work done by the Annam Seva Foundation (ASF), a Khammam-based NGO, 90-year-old Rukminamma, widow of former Congress MLA Boggavarapu Seetaramaiah, has donated a building to them. Over the past few years, the NGO had urged the government, political leaders and several businesspersons to arrange a building. While their pleas fell on deaf ears, Rukminamma came to their rescue. 

The late Seetaramaiah, who passed away last year, was elected as MLA in 1970 after defeating CPI candidate Puvvada Nageswara Rao. He had inherited the building from his father, but never needed it as the couple led a frugal life. As Khammam developed, the cost of the building rose as well. Currently valued at `2 crore, the building was handed to ASF founder Annam Srinivasa Rao by Rukminamma. 

“After observing the social work done by ASF, I decided to donate the only property we owned to them so that they can help more orphans, elderly people and Persons with Disabilities (PwD),” Rukminamma tells Express.Srinivasa Rao expressed his gratitude to Rukminamma and assured to take care of the building till his death. “I never expected such a gesture and it is of great help to us as we are facing accommodation issues due to the number of destitute and desolate increasing with each passing day,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Annam Seva Foundation NGO
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp