A Rs 2 crore gift for NGO by 90-year-old wife of late MLA

KHAMMAM: Impressed with the work done by the Annam Seva Foundation (ASF), a Khammam-based NGO, 90-year-old Rukminamma, widow of former Congress MLA Boggavarapu Seetaramaiah, has donated a building to them. Over the past few years, the NGO had urged the government, political leaders and several businesspersons to arrange a building. While their pleas fell on deaf ears, Rukminamma came to their rescue.

The late Seetaramaiah, who passed away last year, was elected as MLA in 1970 after defeating CPI candidate Puvvada Nageswara Rao. He had inherited the building from his father, but never needed it as the couple led a frugal life. As Khammam developed, the cost of the building rose as well. Currently valued at `2 crore, the building was handed to ASF founder Annam Srinivasa Rao by Rukminamma.

“After observing the social work done by ASF, I decided to donate the only property we owned to them so that they can help more orphans, elderly people and Persons with Disabilities (PwD),” Rukminamma tells Express.Srinivasa Rao expressed his gratitude to Rukminamma and assured to take care of the building till his death. “I never expected such a gesture and it is of great help to us as we are facing accommodation issues due to the number of destitute and desolate increasing with each passing day,” he says.