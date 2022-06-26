Countdown for TRS exit has begun: BJP's Tarun Chugh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh started the “countdown” for TRS losing power in 529 days, as he launched the ‘Kalvakuntla Countdown’ website at the BJP party office on Friday, with the hashtag #Saaludoraselavudora, which would record every day, hour, minute and second of the endgame for TRS in the run-up to the next elections.

Addressing the media on Saturday, he said that the people of Telangana were vexed with the TRS’ misrule. They along with Telangana activists who were feeling ditched, cheated, and suffocated under the family rule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were going to put an end to it by the end of the countdown. “TRS functionaries are calling me up to explain how suffocated they were feeling inside the party. They complain that it was only the Chief Minister’s family that benefited. People are now counting days. It’s going to be bye bye KCR after 529 days,” he declared, exuding confidence.

BJP’s Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh spreads his arms wide while talking about the party’s electoral chances, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

He said that the “countdown boards” will be placed in front of all BJP offices across the State and in all public meetings and that every party worker will expose TRS’ misrule through the countdown, which will also remind the CM that his government’s end was near. “TRS has been caught in the dynastic politics, which is the biggest enemy of democracy. The hallmark of the TRS rule is corruption. The Chief Minister’s family has been looting people’s wealth like Ali Baba Chaalis Chor. They are also ruling through the superstitions of tantra-mantra. People are upset over unkept promises and 91 per cent of farmers in the State are debt-ridden,” he said.

Tarun Chugh observed that the national executive committee meetings being held in Hyderabad will not just be a turning point for Telangana’s politics but would also have a larger impact on politics of south India. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare just that in his public meeting address on July 3, at Parade Grounds.

BJP leaders set to visit Bhagyalaxmi Temple

Hyderabad: The Bhagyalaxmi temple in Charminar will once again be the centre of attention in the Old City, as national leaders and delegates attending BJP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings in Hyderabad are all set to visit the temple. The temple gained national attention after BJP State president Bandi Sanjay kicked off his Praja Sangrama Yatra after offering prayers to the deity Bhagyalaxmi. According to party leaders, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit the shrine and perform rituals there.

Chugh salutes those who fought Emergency

Hyderabad: Saluting the lakhs of Indians who spent up to 18 months in jail during the Emergency declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi between 1975 and 1977, Tarun Chugh described them as ‘soldiers who protected democracy’. He said that Prime Minister Narendra disguised himself as a ‘sardar’ and ‘sanyasi,’ during his travels in a period of severe repression that the Emergency brought. Chugh praised the ‘fearless press’ during those harsh times for continuing to publish the truth while braving the gun.