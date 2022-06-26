STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Farmers, SHGs to reap benefits as Telangana govt signs MoU with Flipkart

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, says products manufactured by farmers and SHGs will be able to reach international markets due to this collaboration.

Published: 26th June 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

wheat-farmers

Image used for representational purposes only (File photo | PTI)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  To empower local farming communities and self-help groups (SHGs) in the State by providing pan-India market access to more than 400 million customers on its platform, Flipkart has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), a Government of Telangana initiative to facilitate social mobilisation of poor rural women.

As part of this collaboration, Flipkart, a Bengaluru-based e-commerce company,  will directly source premium quality pulses, millets and spices from local farmers, contributing to improved income and business growth. With this partnership, Flipkart aims to generate a business growth of `500 crore.
Flipkart will engage with these communities through virtual and on-ground training and capacity-building initiatives to provide them with an understanding of the quality, pricing, and licenses required to be a part of the Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) ecosystem. The SERP will extend support with infrastructure and necessary approvals to take this partnership forward.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply Minister, says that this first-of-its-kind MoU signed in the country with a credible e-commerce giant such as Flipkart is another milestone contributing to the progress of Telangana. 

“There are 4,36,000 SHGs consisting of 46 lakhs members in the State. We wish to support all of them, especially women, for whom we have a target to provide loans of `500 crore this year. We believe that the SHGs will work hard and use these initiatives to accelerate their development and to grow their businesses,” Dayakar Rao adds.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, says products manufactured by farmers and SHGs will be able to reach international markets due to this collaboration. “The partnership between Flipkart and SERP will enhance the income of our farmers,” he adds. “The training, skill development and focus on product standardisation will ensure the products are not limited to B2B partners only but scale to reach customers directly. This partnership will give good recognition to the State FPOs, women and SHGs in a big way in the years to come,” he mentions.

PAN-INDIA PRESENCE
The collaboration will help farmers and SHGs sell their produce to pan-India and international consumers
Business growth  of `500 crore  expected by Flipkart

Flipkart will engage with these communities through virtual and on-ground training and capacity-building initiatives 
SERP will extend support with infrastructure and necessary approvals

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmer SHG Flipkart
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp