Spare Teachers: Telangana opposition hits out

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following widespread criticism by government teachers and leaders of the Congress and BJP, the School Education Department on Saturday withdrew its proceedings directing teachers to file annual property returns. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that the orders asking the teachers to take a no-objection certificate from the government before selling or purchasing movable and immovable assets was nothing but harassing the teaching community.

“The Chief Minister has harmed the employees in the name of GO 317 and now, he is targeting the teachers and psychologically harassing them,” he said. “All Ministers and TRS MLAs should disclose their assets every year,” he added. BJP Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman said that though no one could be spared if found indulging in corruption, specifically targeting the teachers was condemnable. Observing that teaching was a noble profession, he said that teachers are intellectuals who have been working to enlighten the society. They played a prominent role during the Telangana movement.

BJP MLA T Raja Singh said that the State government was targeting not only teachers, but all officials in the education department. Instead of offering incentives and encouragement to teachers working in the rural areas, the State government has been harassing them instead, he observed.

Orders not new

Incidentally, these orders are not new and are in accordance with the Civil Service Conduct Rules of 1964. However, the teachers asked why the fresh orders were issued only for them and not for other government employees.At a time when the teachers are demanding transfers, promotions and new recruitment, the government issued fresh orders only to intimidate government teachers, alleged TSUTF general secretary Chava Ravi. He, however, said that the government could take action against erring teachers instead of issuing general instructions directed at all the teachers. “The Nalgonda headmaster case is a family dispute. His relatives lodged a complaint against him. Unfortunately, the government has treated all teachers equally,” Ravi said.

The Nalgonda HM case

The Vigilance department in its report in April, 2021 stated that Javeed Ali, working as headmaster at Guntipally in Chandampet mandal in Nalgonda district was irregular in his duties. Ali acquired assets and vehicles illegally, involved in settlement of Waqf land disputes.

The Vigilance department recommended action against the headmaster as well as the School Education department instructing all employees in the department to submit annual property statements regularly. The Vigilance department suggested that the teachers be asked to take prior permission before purchasing movable and immovable properties and also implement a biometric attendance system in all government schools.Following this, the School Education department issued the orders.

Not fair, say teachers

“The government can take action against those teachers doing chit fund business, real estate or any other businesses. The government can instal a biometric system. Some teachers may be evading duty and doing business. Only those who are close to the ruling party are involved in political activities and businesses. It is not fair to paint all the teachers in a bad light. List the teachers who are doing businesses and take action against them. Do not shield those who are close to the ruling party,” Ravi demanded.