Walk amid exotic birds, animals at world’s largest walk-through aviary in Kothwalguda

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has begun the construction of the world’s largest walk-through aviary (bird sanctuary) over six acres of land at Kothwalguda, where it has proposed to develop an ecological park at an estimated cost of `75 crore. According to officials, the aviary will be a great place to observe and learn about exotic birds and animals.

Unlike the zoo where visitors are prohibited from entering cages, the aviary will allow people to enter cages of the species there and feed them fruits provided by the staff. Aviary is one of the main components of the eco park and will be constructed by spending `8.05 crore. Construction of the aviary will be completed within a year, officials say. It will house a large number of exotic and rare species. There will also be space for common birds to live in their natural habitat. The walk-through will be surrounded by thousands of plants with different canopies, which will provide an ideal habitat, food and shelter for these birds.

The officials say that the aviary will host exotic birds and animals from countries like Australia, Peru, Argentina, Nicaragua, Indonesia, New Zealand, United States, China and also European countries. It will also house exotic reptiles like iguanas and ball pythons and mammals like rabbits, guinea pigs etc.

Schoolchildren will especially benefit from the aviary as the officials will conduct various workshops for them. Talk shows with various animal and bird experts will be held at the amphitheatre. Moreover, officials add, it will be a great learning experience for ornithologists.

The aviary will also include a semi-transparent hospital, which will showcase various procedures of healthcare management for birds and animals. An unique flora (vegetation) to sustain the birds and animals in nesting, enrichment and diet will be planted. There will be easy walkways for elderly and people with special needs.

The other components of the eco park include a 2.5-km boardwalk with an average width of 2.4 metre, parking near the entrance, pathways, approach roads, gazebos and pergolas, an open-air theatre, butterfly gardens, sensory park greenery and landscaping.

