STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Walk amid exotic birds, animals at world’s largest walk-through aviary in Kothwalguda

Kothwalguda eco park will now be home to fauna from Australia, Peru, Argentina, Nicaragua, Indonesia, New Zealand, US and China

Published: 26th June 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has begun the construction of the world’s largest walk-through aviary (bird sanctuary) over six acres of land at Kothwalguda, where it has proposed to develop an ecological park at an estimated cost of `75 crore. According to officials, the aviary will be a great place to observe and learn about exotic birds and animals. 

Unlike the zoo where visitors are prohibited from entering cages, the aviary will allow people to enter cages of the species there and feed them fruits provided by the staff. Aviary is one of the main components of the eco park and will be constructed by spending `8.05 crore. Construction of the aviary will be completed within a year, officials say. It will house a large number of exotic and rare species. There will also be space for common birds to live in their natural habitat. The walk-through will be surrounded by thousands of plants with different canopies, which will provide an ideal habitat, food and shelter for these  birds.

The officials say that the aviary will host exotic birds and animals from countries like Australia, Peru, Argentina, Nicaragua, Indonesia, New Zealand, United States, China and also European countries. It will also house exotic reptiles like iguanas and ball pythons and mammals like rabbits, guinea pigs etc. 

Schoolchildren will especially benefit from the aviary as the officials will conduct various workshops for them. Talk shows with various animal and bird experts will be held at the amphitheatre. Moreover, officials add, it will be a great learning experience for ornithologists. 

The aviary will also include a semi-transparent hospital, which will showcase various procedures of healthcare management for birds and animals. An unique flora (vegetation) to sustain the birds and animals in nesting, enrichment and diet will be planted. There will be easy walkways for elderly and people with special needs.

The other components of the eco park include a 2.5-km boardwalk with an average width of 2.4 metre, parking near the entrance, pathways, approach roads, gazebos and pergolas, an open-air theatre, butterfly gardens, sensory park greenery and landscaping. 

Key Highlights

To be constructed at a cost of `8.05 cr, the aviary will be the major attraction at the eco park
It will house a large number of exotic and rare species of birds and animals

The park  will also have

A hospital for birds and animals
Easy walkways for elderly and people with special needs
An open-air theatre
Butterfly gardens 
An aquarium
An infinity pool

Plants to support life

The walk-through will be surrounded by thousands of plants with different canopies, which will provide an ideal habitat, food and shelter for these birds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HMDA Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp