STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Common recruitment board a conspiracy by Telangana government to delay recruitment: ABVP 

Address a press conference at Osmian Arts College, ABVP State secretary Praveen Reddy said that the government had already weakened the universities by not releasing the required funds.

Published: 27th June 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

From left Shankar Paripally State President and Praveen Reddy State Secretary of ABVP Telangana. (Photo | twitter/ @ABVP Telangana)

From left Shankar Paripally State President and Praveen Reddy State Secretary of ABVP Telangana. (Photo | twitter/ @ABVP Telangana)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday demanded the removal of a common recruitment board set up by the State government for the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in universities. 

Address a press conference at Osmian Arts College, ABVP State secretary Praveen Reddy said that the government had already weakened the universities by not releasing the required funds. “The common recruitment board is a conspiracy by the State government to delay the recruitments, which have been pending for the last eight years,” he said. 

The government has issued an order constituting a common board for the recruitment of approximately 4,000 vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff. With the setting up of the board, the university-wise recruitment will not be taken up. It is unfortunate that the government has no trust in the vice-chancellors appointed by themselves, Reddy said adding that the constitution of the common board is against the Andhra Pradesh Universities Act of 1991.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ABVP  Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Common recruitment board Telangana
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp