Common recruitment board a conspiracy by Telangana government to delay recruitment: ABVP 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday demanded the removal of a common recruitment board set up by the State government for the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in universities.

Address a press conference at Osmian Arts College, ABVP State secretary Praveen Reddy said that the government had already weakened the universities by not releasing the required funds. “The common recruitment board is a conspiracy by the State government to delay the recruitments, which have been pending for the last eight years,” he said.

The government has issued an order constituting a common board for the recruitment of approximately 4,000 vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff. With the setting up of the board, the university-wise recruitment will not be taken up. It is unfortunate that the government has no trust in the vice-chancellors appointed by themselves, Reddy said adding that the constitution of the common board is against the Andhra Pradesh Universities Act of 1991.