Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to inaugurate T-Hub 2.0 tomorrow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the prestigious T-Hub 2.0 on Tuesday. The new hub, which will house over 2,000 startups in a built-up area of 3.5 lakh sqft, was built at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Delighted to announce that Hon’ble CM KCR Garu will be inaugurating the new facility of @THubHyd on 28th June giving a huge fillip to the Hyderabad Innovation ecosystem.”