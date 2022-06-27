STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to inaugurate T-Hub 2.0 tomorrow

The new hub, which will house over 2,000 startups in a built-up area of 3.5 lakh sqft, was built at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

Published: 27th June 2022 08:07 AM

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the prestigious T-Hub 2.0 on Tuesday. The new hub, which will house over 2,000 startups in a built-up area of 3.5 lakh sqft, was built at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Delighted to announce that Hon’ble CM KCR Garu will be inaugurating the new facility of @THubHyd on 28th June giving a huge fillip to the Hyderabad Innovation ecosystem.”

