STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Internal trouble brews in Congress over new party members

As part of its revival plans as well as preparation for the next Assembly election, the Congress leadership has been focusing on attracting leaders from other paries. 

Published: 27th June 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress Chief and MP A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Even as the State leadership of Congress is trying to reinvigorate the beleaguered grand old party by welcoming leaders from other parties, big trouble seems to be brewing at the constituency level with local leaders and the cadre vehemently opposing the new inductions.

As part of its revival plans as well as preparation for the next Assembly election, the Congress leadership has been focusing on attracting leaders from other parties. Recently, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy announced that more leaders from other parties will join the grand old party.

On Sunday too, TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy welcomed Vaddepalli Ravi back into the party. He was suspended from the party in 2018 after he contested the Thungathurthy Assembly constituency against the party’s decision, which resulted in the party’s official candidate Addanki Dhayakar’s defeat. 

Dhayakar lost the election with a thin margin of 1,847 votes while Ravi secured 2,806 votes. The seat was won by G Kishore of TRS. The latest development has infuriated Dhayakar and he has already raised his concerns with the TPCC chief. On Friday, former MLA Thati Venkateshwarlu joined the party. However, the party district and constituency level leadership were vocal against the move. 

Sunnam Nagamani, who has been actively working for the party in the constituency, was bewildered by the development and took up the matter with CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Meanwhile, Vijaya Reddy, daughter of late P Janardhan Reddy who joined the party on Thursday, has high hopes of contesting from the Khairatabad constituency. But AICC spokesperson D Sravan, who unsuccessfully contested in the previous election, is also competing for the same seat. 

Former Minister and BJP leader Boda Janardhan from Chennur constituency, BSP leader R Srinivas from Sirpur Kagajnagar and TRS Metpally ZPTC Radha Srinivas Reddy and some other leaders have joined the Congress party on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Congress Sunnam Nagamani Vaddepalli Ravi Revanth Reddy
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp