Telangana MLA forces Anganwadi worker to wear TRS scarf

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy found himself in the eye of a storm on Sunday after he insisted Anganwadi Teachers and Helpers State president N Bharati wear the TRS party scarf at a district-level meeting. The meeting was held in the TRS party Jangaon district office in Yasanthapuram village.

The MLA’s insistence prompted an immediate reaction from Bharati who strongly objected to his demand. The MLA however remained unfazed, insisting that she wear the TRS party scarf or he would boycott the meeting. When Bharati refused to heed his diktat, the enraged MLA warned her saying, “You are also part of the TRS. Why don’t you wear a TRS party scarf? If you do not wear the TRS scarf, I will leave the meeting.”

Yadagiri Reddy then got up from his chair as if to leave the dais. With no option, Bharati accepted the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Karmika Vibhagam (TRSKV) scarf and the district meeting continued.

However, those who attended the meeting found fault with the MLA for forcing an Anganwadi worker, who is forbidden to display loyalty to any political party since her honorarium is paid by the government, to don the TRS party scarf.