Telangana: Modi’s meltdown has begun, say TRS MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to BJP State affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh’s comments that the countdown has begun for the TRS exit, the ruling party MLAs on Sunday countered the saffron party, saying that “Modi’s meltdown” has already started.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, TRS MLAs Balka Suman, KP Vivekananda, M Gopal, Methuku Anand and Nomula Bhagat described Chugh as a “broker” and said that Chugh, who did nothing for Punjab, talking about Telangana was ridiculous.

The TRS legislators also wanted the BJP leaders to remove the digital boards put up at the BJP office against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “People across the country are demanding PM Narendra Modi to step down. They want the BJP’s top leaders to spell out what the Centre did for the Telangana, during the upcoming national executive meeting of BJP,” they said.