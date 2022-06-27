STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Osmania General Hospital issues memo to doctor for sharing pictures of snake

A snake was rescued in the general surgery ward of Osmania General Hospital on Saturday morning.

Published: 27th June 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania General Hospital

Osmania General Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A doctor at Osmania General Hospital on Sunday received a memo from authorities for sharing some pictures and videos of the snake found and rescued in the hospital. Members of the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) have condemned the move and demanded that the medical superintendent withdraw the memo issued to the doctor.

A snake was rescued in the general surgery ward of Osmania General Hospital on Saturday morning. An assistant professor shared some of the videos of this rescue operation, commenting about the condition of the hospital. A memo was issued to the doctor for sharing these pictures.

In a statement, the TTGDA said, “Issuing memo to a doctor for highlighting official apathy was strongly condemned by the TTGDA State executive.” They demanded that the hospital superintendent immediately and unconditionally withdraw the memo as it was very unfair.

The State executives will visit the hospital on Monday morning to express solidarity with the doctor and demand the withdrawal of the memo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital TTGDA snakes in hospital
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp