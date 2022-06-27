Telangana: Osmania General Hospital issues memo to doctor for sharing pictures of snake

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A doctor at Osmania General Hospital on Sunday received a memo from authorities for sharing some pictures and videos of the snake found and rescued in the hospital. Members of the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) have condemned the move and demanded that the medical superintendent withdraw the memo issued to the doctor.

A snake was rescued in the general surgery ward of Osmania General Hospital on Saturday morning. An assistant professor shared some of the videos of this rescue operation, commenting about the condition of the hospital. A memo was issued to the doctor for sharing these pictures.

In a statement, the TTGDA said, “Issuing memo to a doctor for highlighting official apathy was strongly condemned by the TTGDA State executive.” They demanded that the hospital superintendent immediately and unconditionally withdraw the memo as it was very unfair.

The State executives will visit the hospital on Monday morning to express solidarity with the doctor and demand the withdrawal of the memo.