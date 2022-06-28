STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
120 girls ill after eating school food

Published: 28th June 2022 05:49 AM

Food Poisoning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a suspected case of food poisoning, nearly 120 students of the Telangana Minority Girls’ Residential School in Siddipet fell ill after consuming ‘contaminated’ food provided by the school staff. 
Though the incident took place late on Sunday night, the school administration is believed to have tried to keep the matter a secret, and the news only came to surface on Monday afternoon. The students were vomiting, but their current condition is stable, said doctors. 

Upon learning about the matter, Finance Minister T Harish Rao directed officials with the Health and Education Departments to see that the students are given the best medical care possible. 

Minister orders inquiry
Harish also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged case of food poisoning and asked officials to submit a report. He also asked parents to not be worried and said that they were ensuring that the students get the best treatment. 

Despite this, the parents of ill students were outraged over the fact that the school management failed to intimate them officially even though the ‘administration was at fault’. Many alleged that the authorities were negligent in not giving them information about their ward’s health even though the incident took place on Sunday night. The parents demanded action against the school staff who, in a bid to save the reputation of the school, didn’t take the ill students to the hospital at once. 

Siddipet food poisoning
