Cops begin probe into clashes between tribal women, officials

Chandrugonda police have begun a probe into the clashes between tribal women and forest officials that took place on Friday and Saturday.

Published: 28th June 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal women show the injuries they received allegedly at the hands of the forest officials in Chandrugonda mandal

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Chandrugonda police have begun a probe into the clashes between tribal women and forest officials that took place on Friday and Saturday. Police said two separate incidents of clashes were reported in Bendalapadu and Maddukur villages of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Tribal women alleged that the Forest Department officials beat them up for obstructing trench works on their podu lands. Both the sides, forest officials and tribal women, lodged complaints against the other party with Chandrugonda police station on Sunday. 

Circle Inspector J Vasanth Kumar and Sub Inspector Gollapalli Vijayalaxmi on Monday visited the two hamlets and inquired about incident with tribal women and forest officials. Speaking to Express, SI Vijayalaxmi said, “We are inquiring into the issue and have registered cases in this regard.”  

Forest officials have lodged two complaints against 18 women and others for obstructing public servants from doing their duty, said Forest Range Officer (FRO) Ch Srinivas.

