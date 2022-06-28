Daughters of ailing worker seek help from KTR

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The daughters of an ailing man from Sircilla district have written a letter to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, urging him to help them in treatment of their father who has been bedridden due to prolonged ilness.

Mamindla Srinivas, who migrated from Kolanur in Konaraopet mandal to Sircilla along with his wife and two daughters, was working as manual labourer before his health suddenly deteriorated. To make ends meet, his wife now works at a local tobacco products unit, where she spends the entire day rolling ‘beedis’. The two girls Ruchita and Suchita studying in Class 9 wrote the letter to the Minister on Monday, in which they explained their family condition and sought the KTR’s help for their father’s treatment.