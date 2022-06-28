STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protest against Agnipath, Revanth Reddy urges youngsters

Revanth also demanded that the Prime Minister visit Telangana only after tendering an apology to the youth for foisting the Agnipath scheme on them.

Published: 28th June 2022

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy addresses the gathering at the Satyagraha Deeksha undertaken by the party at Malkajgiri on Monday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Monday called upon the youth of Telangana to protest peacefully and democratically during Prime Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on July 2.

Revanth also demanded that the Prime Minister visit Telangana only after tendering an apology to the youth for foisting the Agnipath scheme on them. All the youngsters arrested in the Secunderabad Railway Station violence case should be released, he demanded. 

On Monday, the TPCC held protest demonstrations, Satyagraha Deeksha, in all 119 Assembly constituencies in the State. Revanth participated in one of the protests at the Malkajgiri constituency. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka participated at Madhira, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki at Nizamabad and MLAs at their respective constituencies. Parents of the jailed Army aspirants also attended the protests.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth explained his argument as to why Agnipath, a contractual recruitment scheme, is not viable as far as India is concerned. Appealing to youth to protest in a big way in a non-violent manner, he said: “The Army aspirants who were arrested in the Secunderabad case should be unconditionally released. Or else, Modi has to get ready to face the wrath of protests of the Congress.” 

Hitting out at the Centre for bringing in an “ill-conceived” scheme for Army recruitment, Revanth said, “Under the Agnipath scheme, youth will be given training in handling firearms and ammunition. What if they turn towards extremism after four years of service?”

