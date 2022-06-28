Smoke on Konark Express as brakes jam

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Smoke emanated from the wheels of the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express while it was passing through Mahabubabad district on Monday. The incident took place at the Dornakal Railway Station limits. The smoke rose from the wheels as the train came to a screeching halt due to the jamming of brakes at Dornakal Railway Station. The train was halted for an hour and 52 minutes.

The train’s pilot, learning that smoke was coming from the B2 coach, stopped the train in Dornakal railway station. He then inspected and informed the Dornakal Railway Station Master and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

As smoke kept emanating, the passengers panicked and ran out of the train. The RPF along with the Dornakal Carriage and Wagon Repair workshop team rushed to the affected bogie and brought the situation under control.

Speaking to the media, Dornakal RPF Sub Inspector (SI) P Srinivas Goud said the affected bogie was separated from the train and the passengers travelling in it were adjusted in other bogies. The train then left for Bhubaneswar.