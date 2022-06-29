STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First T-Hub supported 1,800 startups, 600 firms

Meanwhile, the new innovation campus inaugurated on Tuesday will act as a robust platform to elevate the stature of India’s innovation ecosystem globally.

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the past six years, T-Hub has supported more than 1,800 startups and over 600 corporates like Facebook, Boeing, Otis and Uber among others, through its various programmes and initiatives. T-Hub with its team size of more than 50 professionals from diverse backgrounds are enabling the innovation journey for entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and investors globally. As a result, T-Hub has evolved from being a startup incubator to a leading innovation hub in India, officials say. 

Due to this robust innovation ecosystem that T-Hub has built, it has seen a rise in the number of startups from 400 to about 2,000. T-Hub 2.0 will further boost this growth with the innovation campus. T-Hub 2.0 has also onboarded 75 premium service providers and a pool of over 100 mentors to help the startups scale sustainably.

It has enabled startups — such as Zenoti, MyGate, WhistleDrive, Outplay, DrinkPrime and AdOnMo — to raise more than $1.19 billion in funding during challenging pandemic times. Also, it has helped over 300 Indian startups and 200 international startups scale globally through 10 market access programmes and 18 international interventions, in partnership with global ecosystem players across 42 countries. 

Meanwhile, the new innovation campus inaugurated on Tuesday will act as a robust platform to elevate the stature of India’s innovation ecosystem globally. T-Hub 2.0 will further empower the thriving startup ecosystem and support the entrepreneurs in their growth journey by providing them with access to 6Ms — mentors, market, motivation, manpower, money, methodologies — and 2Ps — partnership and policy advisory.

