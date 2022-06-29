Food poisoning: Principal, other school staff to be given pink slips

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A day after 120 girl students of the Telangana Minorities Residential Schools for girls fell ill after being served contaminated food, the government has decided to suspend the principal, and dismiss deputy warden, cooking staff and other outsourced staff holding them responsible for the incident. It is believed that the orders dismissing those responsible would be issued by Wednesday.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao was reportedly outraged over the attempt by the principal, deputy warden and other staff to hush up the incident by sending the students to a local hospital. However, 20 of the 120 schoolgirls were rushed to the Siddipet government hospital for treatment after their health condition turned critical on Monday, following which parents and relatives reached the hospital.

When the matter was brought to the notice of Harish Rao, the Minister directed the hospital superintendent Kishore Kumar to provide best possible treatment to the students. Kishore Kumar told reporters on Tuesday that the condition of the children in the hospital was now stable and there was no threat to their lives. He said that the girls would be kept under observation for another 24 hours and then discharged.

Officials of the Minority Welfare Department, who conducted an inquiry into the incident on Monday afternoon as per the directions of Harish Rao, identified those responsible for the incident.Dr B Narasimha Rao, Regional Coordinator, Telangana Minorities Residential Schools, said the chicken soup prepared for children on Sunday morning which was served for lunch and the rest of the soup was stored. He said the soup was served to some students again and those who consumed it fell ill. Officials said a report has already been sent to the secretary of the Telangana Minorities Residential Schools.

Chicken soup for the ill?

