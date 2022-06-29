IMD issues yellow alert for 14 Telangana districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana experienced moderate to heavy rains accompanied by lightning at isolated places on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for at least 14 districts. The IMD has forecast that moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur on Wednesday as well.

Till 7 pm on Tuesday, Sangareddy district received the highest rainfall accounting of 64 mm followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri - 54.3 mm and Hyderabad districts - 40.3 mm. Speaking to Express, IMD Hyderabad Director Dr K Nagaratna said the shear zone across north peninsular India has gained strength which caused the fresh spell of rains.

She also said that the east-west trough (a belt of low pressure) now runs from north Madhya Pradesh to west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha coast across Chhattisgarh and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level. This phenomenon also has an impact on the weather conditions.