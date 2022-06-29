Meanwhile, in Telangana High Court...

By Express News Service

HC rejects Eshwar’s plea to quash election petition

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by TRS leader Eshwar Koppula, seeking dismissal of a petition by Adluri Laxman Kumar, who contested on a Congress ticket against him in the 2018 elections from Dharmapuri (SC) Legislative Assembly Constituency in Jagtial district. Laxman Kumar had filed the petition in the High Court on January 24, 2019 challenging the result on the grounds that Eshwar was declared elected without the VVPAT slips available in all the EVMs used in the election being verified in violation of the rules promulgated in Representation of Peoples Act In response, Eshwar moved the High Court challenging Laxman Kumar’s contentions. Justice Lakshman had heard both of their arguments and reserved his decision. On Tuesday, he rejected Eshwar’s plea against Laxman Kumar. With the TRS leader’s plea dismissed, the High Court is expected to take up the Congress candidate’s election petition in a couple of days

SC rejects plea against HC order on hospital land

The Supreme Court has declined to intervene in an order issued by the Telangana High Court in a case involving encroachment on the grounds of a Government Mental Hospital. However, the court gave the petitioners two months to vacate the encroached land on the condition that they give an undertaking before the High Court that they will hand over peaceful control of the property within two months.“Inside the mental institution, you people have created residences. Spare some space so that the lives of hospital detainees are not made unpleasant,” said the bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, hearing a petition against the High Court’s June 14 ruling, which denied a plea seeking to nullify the order of the tahsildar to vacate the land in dispute.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court noted that the petitioners lacked a title, lease deed, or other legal document demonstrating rightful possession of the land in question.Counsel for the petitioners begged the bench to provide them some time to vacate the land as 45 families had been living there for years.Dismissing the writ petition, the High Court had noted that the petitioners alleged that several agencies had entered into lease agreements with the landlords and that the government mental hospital was built on a portion of the specified site with a boundary wall. The court stated in its order that the petitioners were not entitled to any type of remedy since they did not have title to the property in question, or any document showing their claim to the land, or any order or decree in their favour.