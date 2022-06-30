Jamuna Hatcheries land given to ryots

P Krishna By

Express News Service

MEDAK: Revenue authorities, who had identified 85.19 acres of assigned land as occupied by Jamuna Hatcheries, owned by Eatala Jamuna, wife of BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, on Wednesday reassigned the land to 65 beneficiaries.

Narsapur MLA Ch Madan Reddy and Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy handed over patta passbooks to the beneficiaries in the presence of Toopran, Narsapur and Shivampeta RDOs, Tahsildars and Revenue Inspectors.

It may be mentioned here that Chakali Lingaiah and other farmers had made a representation to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao complaining that Jamuna Hatcheries had occupied their lands in Achampet and Hakimpet villages of Masaipet mandal. Acting on this representation, the CM had ordered an inquiry.

Jamuna Hatcheries moved the High Court which directed the district administration to act in accordance with the rules.

Officials put in place strict security arran-gements from Tuesday and prepared passbooks and reassignment documents. On Wednesday, a large number of police personnel were deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, farmers who received the documents and patta passbooks, thanked the Chief Minister for enabling them to get their lands back after 20 years.