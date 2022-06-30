STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Top security for National Executive Committee meet, PM Modi’s visit in Telangana

Police confirmed that since some locations are public spaces, details of guests who are already staying there, are being verified.

Published: 30th June 2022 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Security has been beefed up in Telangana particularly in the city in view of the Prime Minister’s two-day visit to the city. He will attend the BJP’s National Executive Committee meeting on Saturday and address a public meeting on Sunday. Around 10,000 security personnel from the State and Central agencies will be deployed in the city on bandobast. Further measures have also been taken in view of the beheading of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday. 

As Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of several BJP ruled states are also coming to the city to take part in these events, and will be residing at multiple locations across the city, security has been heightened at these places and security agencies have already taken control of these locations. 

Police confirmed that since some locations are public spaces, details of guests who are already staying there, are being verified. Further, security agencies have also been alerted to keep a close tab on social media activities, particularly in view of the recent protests against Agnipath scheme. The Agnipath protests were mobilised through social media platforms. Security agencies have been directed to ensure such incidents are not repeated during the PM’s visit to the city.

SPG scouts locations

The stay of the Prime Minister during his visit is yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, the Special Protection Group which provides security to the Prime Minister which is in the city, has inspected a few locations, where the Prime Minister might stay during his visit. The SPG also inspected the arrangements at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, where the PM will address a huge public meeting on Sunday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana PM Visit Security National Executive Committee meeting Udaipur beheading Special Protection Group
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp