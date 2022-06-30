Top security for National Executive Committee meet, PM Modi’s visit in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Security has been beefed up in Telangana particularly in the city in view of the Prime Minister’s two-day visit to the city. He will attend the BJP’s National Executive Committee meeting on Saturday and address a public meeting on Sunday. Around 10,000 security personnel from the State and Central agencies will be deployed in the city on bandobast. Further measures have also been taken in view of the beheading of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday.

As Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of several BJP ruled states are also coming to the city to take part in these events, and will be residing at multiple locations across the city, security has been heightened at these places and security agencies have already taken control of these locations.

Police confirmed that since some locations are public spaces, details of guests who are already staying there, are being verified. Further, security agencies have also been alerted to keep a close tab on social media activities, particularly in view of the recent protests against Agnipath scheme. The Agnipath protests were mobilised through social media platforms. Security agencies have been directed to ensure such incidents are not repeated during the PM’s visit to the city.

SPG scouts locations

The stay of the Prime Minister during his visit is yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, the Special Protection Group which provides security to the Prime Minister which is in the city, has inspected a few locations, where the Prime Minister might stay during his visit. The SPG also inspected the arrangements at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, where the PM will address a huge public meeting on Sunday.